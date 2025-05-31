Russian hackers target Greek company

Nespresso customers in Greece received a notification on 21 May about a possible personal data leak following a cyberattack on its logistics partner, Orphee Beinoglou International Transportation.

Details: In February 2025, a Russian-speaking ransomware group called Clop claimed responsibility for the attack. The compromised data may include the names, phone numbers, addresses, email addresses, and tax numbers of customers who submit invoices.

Nespresso advised customers to be cautious about emails or phone calls asking for personal or financial information. They should also avoid opening links or attachments from unknown sources and use security software on their devices.

A representative of Orphee Beinoglou confirmed the breach, stating that the company had notified its partners, ensured that no financial data had been leaked, and strengthened its security measures.

The Clop group, which has been active since 2019, was brought to the FBI's attention in 2023 due to attacks on US federal agencies. Experts recorded 384 violations by Clop in 2023.

The Greek Data Protection Authority and the National Cybersecurity Authority were informed. Separately, Adidas customers in Greece received similar messages.

