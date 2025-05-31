All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian hackers target Greek company

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 31 May 2025, 11:44
Russian hackers target Greek company
A hacker. Stock photo: Getty Images

Nespresso customers in Greece received a notification on 21 May about a possible personal data leak following a cyberattack on its logistics partner, Orphee Beinoglou International Transportation.

Source: Ekathimerini, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In February 2025, a Russian-speaking ransomware group called Clop claimed responsibility for the attack. The compromised data may include the names, phone numbers, addresses, email addresses, and tax numbers of customers who submit invoices.

Advertisement:

Nespresso advised customers to be cautious about emails or phone calls asking for personal or financial information. They should also avoid opening links or attachments from unknown sources and use security software on their devices.

A representative of Orphee Beinoglou confirmed the breach, stating that the company had notified its partners, ensured that no financial data had been leaked, and strengthened its security measures.

The Clop group, which has been active since 2019, was brought to the FBI's attention in 2023 due to attacks on US federal agencies. Experts recorded 384 violations by Clop in 2023.

The Greek Data Protection Authority and the National Cybersecurity Authority were informed. Separately, Adidas customers in Greece received similar messages.

Background:

  • On 29 May, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the extension of the BRAVO and BRAVO–CRP alert levels due to increased hybrid threats from Russia and Belarus ahead of the second round of presidential elections.
  • Krzysztof Gawkowski, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Affairs, said Russia was making an unprecedented attempt to interfere in the presidential election.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Greececyber securityRussia
Advertisement:
Telegraph: Europe to focus on long-term defence of Ukraine if Trump withdraws
Sumy Oblast: Hundreds of domestic animals killed and tonnes of grain destroyed in Russian nighttime attack – photo
The Guardian: UK's strategic review will point to "immediate and pressing" threat from Russia
Authorities announce mandatory evacuation from 11 more settlements in Sumy Oblast
Russia attacks Ukraine with 109 UAVs and 5 missiles overnight
Zelenskyy again reprimands Russia for absence of "memorandum"
All News
Greece
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
Unknown people with Communist flags attack Ukrainian gathering in Greece
Greek embassy in Kyiv closed on 20 November due to security concerns
RECENT NEWS
14:51
updatedRussians attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring seven people
14:26
Kremlin launches digital rouble to control Russians – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
13:31
Telegraph: Europe to focus on long-term defence of Ukraine if Trump withdraws
13:26
Ukraine's national team to boycott World Esports Championships 2025 in several disciplines due to Belarus' participation
13:12
Graduates in Zhytomyr Oblast spend their last school day at grave of classmate killed by Russians – photo, video
12:36
EU sees China-Russia threat as greatest challenge in world – Bloomberg
12:32
Russia intensifies offensive on Zaporizhzhia front and puts pressure on Sumy Oblast – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
11:44
Russian hackers target Greek company
11:18
Ukrainian paratroopers release footage showing capture of Russian soldiers
10:39
Lithuania does not expect significant results from Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: