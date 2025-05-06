All Sections
Poland says Russia attempting to interfere in presidential election

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 6 May 2025, 13:24
Photo: gov.pl

Krzysztof Gawkowski, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Digital Affairs, has stated that the country is facing an unprecedented attempt by Russia to interfere in its presidential election.

Source: Reuters; European Pravda

Details: Polish authorities state that the country’s role as a logistics hub for aid to Ukraine has made it a key target for Russian cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns.

"During the current presidential elections in Poland, we are facing an unprecedented attempt to interfere in the electoral process from the Russian side," Gawkowski said at a defence conference.

He explained that this is happening by "spreading disinformation in combination with hybrid attacks on Polish critical infrastructure in order to paralyse the normal functioning of the state".

The attacks have reportedly targeted water systems, combined heat and power plants, energy facilities and state administrative bodies. The level of Russian cyber threats in Poland has more than doubled compared to last year.

"Today in Poland, during every minute of my speech, a dozen or so incidents targeting critical infrastructure were recorded," the minister added.

Background:

  • The Polish government previously stated that it was working to strengthen online security and is in talks with social media platforms in anticipation of intensified cyberattacks ahead of the presidential election.
  • On 2 April, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that his Civic Platform party had suffered a cyberattack of foreign origin.
  • At the time, Gawkowski claimed that the attack on Tusk’s party had been carried out by groups from Russia and Belarus.

