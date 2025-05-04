Overnight Russian drone attack on Kyiv: 11 injured, damage reported – photos

On the night of 3-4 May, Russian drone strikes caused fires and destruction in three districts of Kyiv – Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi. Eleven people, including two children, sustained injuries.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: In the Obolonskyi district, a fire broke out in a flat on the top floor of a 12-storey apartment building, spreading to the roof. Part of the roof's structure was destroyed.

Advertisement:

At another address, seven cars parked near an apartment building caught fire.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, three houses caught fire.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a tree caught fire, and an electric pole and road surface under a railway bridge were damaged.

Advertisement:

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Firefighters extinguishing fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

On Sunday morning, rescue workers reported that the number of injured had risen to 11.

Quote: "In total, seven people were injured in the drone attack, including two children. Information on the casualties is being confirmed."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!