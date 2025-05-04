Overnight Russian drone attack on Kyiv: 11 injured, damage reported – photos
On the night of 3-4 May, Russian drone strikes caused fires and destruction in three districts of Kyiv – Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi. Eleven people, including two children, sustained injuries.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Details: In the Obolonskyi district, a fire broke out in a flat on the top floor of a 12-storey apartment building, spreading to the roof. Part of the roof's structure was destroyed.
At another address, seven cars parked near an apartment building caught fire.
In the Sviatoshynskyi district, three houses caught fire.
In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a tree caught fire, and an electric pole and road surface under a railway bridge were damaged.
On Sunday morning, rescue workers reported that the number of injured had risen to 11.
Quote: "In total, seven people were injured in the drone attack, including two children. Information on the casualties is being confirmed."
