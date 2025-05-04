Xi Jinping confirms state visit to Russia and attendance at 9 May parade

Xi Jinping, head of the People’s Republic of China, has officially confirmed a state visit to Russia, during which he will attend the 9 May Victory Day parade in Moscow. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].

Source: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Details: The visit will take place at the invitation of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin from 7 to 10 May 2025.

Quote: "At the invitation of President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from May 7 to 10 and attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow."

Background:

In February, Russian media reported that Xi Jinping was planning to visit Moscow on 9 May for the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

On 1 April, Putin stated that he was expecting the Chinese leader as his "main guest" at the 9 May celebrations.

India has lowered the level of its representation at the parade in Moscow; instead of the defence minister, the country will likely be represented by his deputy, Sanjay Seth.

