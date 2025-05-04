All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Xi Jinping confirms state visit to Russia and attendance at 9 May parade

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 4 May 2025, 16:16
Xi Jinping confirms state visit to Russia and attendance at 9 May parade
Xi Jinping. Photo: Getty Images

Xi Jinping, head of the People’s Republic of China, has officially confirmed a state visit to Russia, during which he will attend the 9 May Victory Day parade in Moscow. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].

Source: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Details: The visit will take place at the invitation of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin from 7 to 10 May 2025.

Advertisement:

Quote: "At the invitation of President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from May 7 to 10 and attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow."

Background:

  • In February, Russian media reported that Xi Jinping was planning to visit Moscow on 9 May for the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.
  • On 1 April, Putin stated that he was expecting the Chinese leader as his "main guest" at the 9 May celebrations.
  • India has lowered the level of its representation at the parade in Moscow; instead of the defence minister, the country will likely be represented by his deputy, Sanjay Seth.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Xi JinpingChina
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Air Force releases video of programmer who downed first Kinzhal missile
Zelenskyy on possible provocations on 9 May: If anyone trusts the Russians, they can try it for themselves
Xi Jinping confirms state visit to Russia and attendance at 9 May parade
Zelenskyy arrives in Czechia on visit
Zelenskyy after overnight Russian strikes: we need genuine ceasefire, not just for holidays – video
Russian forces attack Dream Town shopping centre in Kyiv
All News
Xi Jinping
Putin says Xi will be his "main guest" at Russian Victory Day celebration
Trump proposes trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Putin
Xi Jinping to visit Moscow on 9 May, Russian ambassador says
RECENT NEWS
20:18
Ukraine's National Guard brigade retakes Russian-held position on Pokrovsk front – video
19:34
Ukrainian Air Force releases video of programmer who downed first Kinzhal missile
19:14
Czech president: We are discussing artillery shell supplies to Ukraine for 2026
18:55
Zelenskyy on possible provocations on 9 May: If anyone trusts the Russians, they can try it for themselves
18:36
Czechia and Ukraine to launch joint F-16 training school
18:20
Ukraine may receive 1.8 million shells this year under Czech initiative – Zelenskyy
17:44
Six people injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
17:33
Trump admits peace deal between Ukraine and Russia may be impossible
17:06
Evacuation prepared in Kharkiv Oblast due to forest fire triggered by Russian attacks and exploding munitions
16:49
NYT: Ukraine to receive more Patriot air defence systems, one by summer
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: