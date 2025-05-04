Ukraine is expected to receive another Patriot air defence system by the summer, which had previously been stationed in Israel, and possibly an additional one from European allies.

Source: The New York Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Patriot system stationed in Israel will be sent to Ukraine after undergoing repairs, according to four current and former US officials. Meanwhile, Western allies are exploring the logistics of transferring another system from Germany or Greece.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not comment on President Trump’s stance on the transfer or whether the decision was made before he assumed office or during the Biden administration.

The previously undisclosed delivery comes amid intensified Russian attacks on Ukraine, including the 24 April missile strike on Kyiv that killed 12 people.

Last year, allies attempted to respond to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request for seven Patriot systems. Ukraine currently has eight, though only six are operational; two are under repair, one US official said.

With the incoming system from Israel and another potentially from Germany or Greece, Ukraine would have a total of 10 Patriot systems.

The Israeli-based Patriot system is an older model, two US officials confirmed, and is expected to arrive in Ukraine by summer.

Germany and Greece together reportedly own about 15 Patriot systems.

Globally, around 186 Patriot systems are in operation, as reported by the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London. About one-third belong to the US, which has deployed many to Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Several dozen systems have been sent to the Indo-Pacific region due to threats from China and North Korea, although at least one was recently redirected to the Middle East to protect Israel.

Europe holds around 40 Patriot systems, eight of which are already deployed in Ukraine.

Each Patriot system costs at least US$1 billion to produce and requires about 90 personnel for operation.

Background:

President Zelenskyy recently suggested that Ukraine may receive the necessary number of Patriot systems as part of the mineral agreement with the US.

Ukraine has repeatedly requested Patriot systems from the US and previously offered to buy them via European partners.

Commenting on Ukraine’s request to purchase the systems, the US President recently implied that Volodymyr Zelenskyy had "started the war".

