Trump admits peace deal between Ukraine and Russia may be impossible
US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that reaching a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia may be unattainable due to the deep hatred between the two sides.
Source: NBC News, as reported by European Pravda
Details: In an interview with NBC News, Trump said there were moments when he was close to stepping away from a mediating role: "Sometimes I get close to it, and then positive things happen," he explained.
However, he confirmed that stepping away is still a possibility: "Well, there will be a time when I say: 'Okay, keep going. Keep being stupid and keep fighting'," Trump stated.
He acknowledged that a resolution might be unrealistic, yet still claimed that an agreement could be "fairly close."
Quote: "Maybe it's not possible to do… There's tremendous hatred, just so you understand, between these two men [Zelenskyy and Putin – ed.], and between, you know, some of the soldiers, frankly. Between generals. They've been fighting hard for three years. I think we have a very good chance of doing it."
Background:
- On Tuesday 29 April, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would give up its "mediator role" between Russia and Ukraine if there is no progress toward peace.
- The US State Department later stated that the country would "change its approach" and take on a less active role in attempts to stop the war.
