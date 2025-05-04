All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump admits peace deal between Ukraine and Russia may be impossible

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 4 May 2025, 17:33
Trump admits peace deal between Ukraine and Russia may be impossible
Donald Trump. Stock Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that reaching a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia may be unattainable due to the deep hatred between the two sides.

Source: NBC News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In an interview with NBC News, Trump said there were moments when he was close to stepping away from a mediating role: "Sometimes I get close to it, and then positive things happen," he explained.

Advertisement:

However, he confirmed that stepping away is still a possibility: "Well, there will be a time when I say: 'Okay, keep going. Keep being stupid and keep fighting'," Trump stated.

He acknowledged that a resolution might be unrealistic, yet still claimed that an agreement could be "fairly close."

Quote: "Maybe it's not possible to do… There's tremendous hatred, just so you understand, between these two men [Zelenskyy and Putin – ed.], and between, you know, some of the soldiers, frankly. Between generals. They've been fighting hard for three years. I think we have a very good chance of doing it." 

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • On Tuesday 29 April, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would give up its "mediator role" between Russia and Ukraine if there is no progress toward peace. 
  • The US State Department later stated that the country would "change its approach" and take on a less active role in attempts to stop the war.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Trumpnegotiationswar
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Air Force releases video of programmer who downed first Kinzhal missile
Zelenskyy on possible provocations on 9 May: If anyone trusts the Russians, they can try it for themselves
Xi Jinping confirms state visit to Russia and attendance at 9 May parade
Zelenskyy arrives in Czechia on visit
Zelenskyy after overnight Russian strikes: we need genuine ceasefire, not just for holidays – video
Russian forces attack Dream Town shopping centre in Kyiv
All News
Trump
"Best conversation of all", says Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump in Rome
White House undecided on how to deal with Russia after Ukraine minerals deal – Politico
American officials present Trump with options to increase economic pressure on Russia – Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
20:18
Ukraine's National Guard brigade retakes Russian-held position on Pokrovsk front – video
19:34
Ukrainian Air Force releases video of programmer who downed first Kinzhal missile
19:14
Czech president: We are discussing artillery shell supplies to Ukraine for 2026
18:55
Zelenskyy on possible provocations on 9 May: If anyone trusts the Russians, they can try it for themselves
18:36
Czechia and Ukraine to launch joint F-16 training school
18:20
Ukraine may receive 1.8 million shells this year under Czech initiative – Zelenskyy
17:44
Six people injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
17:33
Trump admits peace deal between Ukraine and Russia may be impossible
17:06
Evacuation prepared in Kharkiv Oblast due to forest fire triggered by Russian attacks and exploding munitions
16:49
NYT: Ukraine to receive more Patriot air defence systems, one by summer
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: