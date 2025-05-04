Trump admits peace deal between Ukraine and Russia may be impossible

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that reaching a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia may be unattainable due to the deep hatred between the two sides.

Source: NBC News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In an interview with NBC News, Trump said there were moments when he was close to stepping away from a mediating role: "Sometimes I get close to it, and then positive things happen," he explained.

However, he confirmed that stepping away is still a possibility: "Well, there will be a time when I say: 'Okay, keep going. Keep being stupid and keep fighting'," Trump stated.

He acknowledged that a resolution might be unrealistic, yet still claimed that an agreement could be "fairly close."

Quote: "Maybe it's not possible to do… There's tremendous hatred, just so you understand, between these two men [Zelenskyy and Putin – ed.], and between, you know, some of the soldiers, frankly. Between generals. They've been fighting hard for three years. I think we have a very good chance of doing it."

Background:

On Tuesday 29 April, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would give up its "mediator role" between Russia and Ukraine if there is no progress toward peace.

The US State Department later stated that the country would "change its approach" and take on a less active role in attempts to stop the war.

