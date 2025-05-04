Six people injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

At least six civilians were injured in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 4 May following a series of Russian strikes across several settlements.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: In the city of Druzhkivka, a Russian drone strike targeted an industrial area, injuring three civilians aged between 65 and 69. Authorities are currently assessing the scale of the damage.

In Pokrovsk, two more people sustained injuries, and one residential house was damaged.

In the village of Zarichne, located in the Lyman hromada, one person was injured in an attack that completely destroyed two residential buildings. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Background: Earlier on Sunday, a man was killed and three others injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast due to Russian attacks.

