All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Six people injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 4 May 2025, 17:44
Six people injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Vadym Filashkin

At least six civilians were injured in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 4 May following a series of Russian strikes across several settlements.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: In the city of Druzhkivka, a Russian drone strike targeted an industrial area, injuring three civilians aged between 65 and 69. Authorities are currently assessing the scale of the damage.

Advertisement:

In Pokrovsk, two more people sustained injuries, and one residential house was damaged.

In the village of Zarichne, located in the Lyman hromada, one person was injured in an attack that completely destroyed two residential buildings. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Background: Earlier on Sunday, a man was killed and three others injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast due to Russian attacks.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk Oblastwarattack
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Air Force releases video of programmer who downed first Kinzhal missile
Zelenskyy on possible provocations on 9 May: If anyone trusts the Russians, they can try it for themselves
Xi Jinping confirms state visit to Russia and attendance at 9 May parade
Zelenskyy arrives in Czechia on visit
Zelenskyy after overnight Russian strikes: we need genuine ceasefire, not just for holidays – video
Russian forces attack Dream Town shopping centre in Kyiv
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Building supply depot in Sloviansk attacked by six Russian Geran drones – photos
Three civilians killed and over 10 injured in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
New video shows Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast destroyed by Russian forces
RECENT NEWS
20:18
Ukraine's National Guard brigade retakes Russian-held position on Pokrovsk front – video
19:34
Ukrainian Air Force releases video of programmer who downed first Kinzhal missile
19:14
Czech president: We are discussing artillery shell supplies to Ukraine for 2026
18:55
Zelenskyy on possible provocations on 9 May: If anyone trusts the Russians, they can try it for themselves
18:36
Czechia and Ukraine to launch joint F-16 training school
18:20
Ukraine may receive 1.8 million shells this year under Czech initiative – Zelenskyy
17:44
Six people injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
17:33
Trump admits peace deal between Ukraine and Russia may be impossible
17:06
Evacuation prepared in Kharkiv Oblast due to forest fire triggered by Russian attacks and exploding munitions
16:49
NYT: Ukraine to receive more Patriot air defence systems, one by summer
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: