Ukraine may receive 1.8 million shells this year under Czech initiative – Zelenskyy

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 4 May 2025, 18:20
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine could receive up to 1.8 million artillery shells in 2025 as part of the Czech-led ammunition procurement initiative.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel in Prague, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy highlighted Czechia’s substantial support in supplying artillery shells last year and expressed optimism about continued cooperation.

"We expect this year’s cooperation to be just as productive. We discussed the possibility of receiving 1.8 million shells this year. That’s a very strong decision." Zelenskyy said.

He added that he would meet with Czech defence companies on Monday 5 May: "We are preparing specifics."

Background:

  • Earlier, Czech authorities reported that under the Czech-led initiative to procure shells globally, regular monthly deliveries to Ukraine have been secured through September.
  • The European Commission hopes that the number of shells delivered to Ukraine through European contributions will reach two million by the end of 2025.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

