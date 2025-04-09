EU aims to supply Ukraine with 2 million artillery shells by end of year

The European Commission hopes that the total number of artillery shells provided to Ukraine by European countries will reach two million by the end of 2025.

Source: Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, at a briefing marking the Ukraine-EU Association Council meeting, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas stated that the European Commission believes it is possible to increase the number of ordered and delivered artillery shells to Ukraine to two million.

Quote: "The EU and our member states can deliver this already this year. Since we started reaching out to member states, Ukraine is receiving more than one million rounds – either in orders or in pledges. I will definitely continue to work to reach these two million rounds this year."

Background:

Czechia announced that under the Czech initiative for ammunition procurement worldwide, monthly deliveries to Ukraine are secured until September.

The Norwegian government is allocating an additional €400 million for artillery shells for Ukraine, which will be used through the Czech initiative and the European Peace Fund.

