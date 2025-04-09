All Sections
EU aims to supply Ukraine with 2 million artillery shells by end of year

Mariya Yemets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 9 April 2025, 18:43
EU aims to supply Ukraine with 2 million artillery shells by end of year
Kaja Kallas. Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Commission hopes that the total number of artillery shells provided to Ukraine by European countries will reach two million by the end of 2025.

Source: Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, at a briefing marking the Ukraine-EU Association Council meeting, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Kallas stated that the European Commission believes it is possible to increase the number of ordered and delivered artillery shells to Ukraine to two million.

Quote: "The EU and our member states can deliver this already this year. Since we started reaching out to member states, Ukraine is receiving more than one million rounds – either in orders or in pledges. I will definitely continue to work to reach these two million rounds this year." 

Background

  • Czechia announced that under the Czech initiative for ammunition procurement worldwide, monthly deliveries to Ukraine are secured until September
  • The Norwegian government is allocating an additional €400 million for artillery shells for Ukraine, which will be used through the Czech initiative and the European Peace Fund.

EUweaponsaid for Ukraine
