Czechia and Ukraine to launch joint F-16 training school
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine and Czechia are working on the establishment of a joint Ukrainian-Czech F-16 training school.
Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel in Prague, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Zelenskyy revealed that representatives of Ukraine and Czechia are discussing the next steps within the framework of the aviation coalition, specifically the creation of a joint Ukrainian-Czech F-16 training school.
"Obviously, for security reasons, we cannot currently open such a base in Ukraine, as Russian strikes continue daily. That’s why we are working with partners to open such schools outside Ukraine – and this will happen," Zelenskyy said.
He added that Czechia had agreed to support the initiative.
Background:
- President Zelenskyy arrived in Czechia on Sunday for an official visit.
- After meeting with President Pavel, he also announced that Ukraine could receive 1.8 million artillery shells in 2025 under the Czech ammunition initiative.
