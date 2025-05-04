Czechia and Ukraine to launch joint F-16 training school

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine and Czechia are working on the establishment of a joint Ukrainian-Czech F-16 training school.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel in Prague, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy revealed that representatives of Ukraine and Czechia are discussing the next steps within the framework of the aviation coalition, specifically the creation of a joint Ukrainian-Czech F-16 training school.

"Obviously, for security reasons, we cannot currently open such a base in Ukraine, as Russian strikes continue daily. That’s why we are working with partners to open such schools outside Ukraine – and this will happen," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Czechia had agreed to support the initiative.

Background:

President Zelenskyy arrived in Czechia on Sunday for an official visit.

After meeting with President Pavel, he also announced that Ukraine could receive 1.8 million artillery shells in 2025 under the Czech ammunition initiative.

