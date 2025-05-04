All Sections
Czechia and Ukraine to launch joint F-16 training school

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 4 May 2025, 18:36
Czechia and Ukraine to launch joint F-16 training school
Stock Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine and Czechia are working on the establishment of a joint Ukrainian-Czech F-16 training school.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel in Prague, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy revealed that representatives of Ukraine and Czechia are discussing the next steps within the framework of the aviation coalition, specifically the creation of a joint Ukrainian-Czech F-16 training school.

"Obviously, for security reasons, we cannot currently open such a base in Ukraine, as Russian strikes continue daily. That’s why we are working with partners to open such schools outside Ukraine – and this will happen," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Czechia had agreed to support the initiative.

Background:

  • President Zelenskyy arrived in Czechia on Sunday for an official visit. 
  • After meeting with President Pavel, he also announced that Ukraine could receive 1.8 million artillery shells in 2025 under the Czech ammunition initiative.

