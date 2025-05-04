Zelenskyy arrives in Czechia on visit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Czechia on Sunday 4 May.

Source: Czech news outlet Novinky, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A plane carrying President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska landed at Václav Havel Prague Airport on Sunday before noon.

The Czech presidential administration confirmed that President Petr Pavel will welcome Volodymyr and Olena Zelenska at Prague Castle this afternoon.

Background:

Earlier, Czech media reports indicated that Zelenskyy's visit, which had not been announced beforehand, would be closed to the public on Sunday.

Pavel visited Ukraine on 20 and 21 March this year, marking his second visit to the country since taking office, during which he also met with Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian leader visited Prague in July 2023, a trip that had not been announced in advance.

