Zelenskyy arrives in Czechia on visit

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Roman PetrenkoSunday, 4 May 2025, 13:27
Photo: X/Jan Lipavsky

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Czechia on Sunday 4 May.

Source: Czech news outlet Novinky, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A plane carrying President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska landed at Václav Havel Prague Airport on Sunday before noon.

The Czech presidential administration confirmed that President Petr Pavel will welcome Volodymyr and Olena Zelenska at Prague Castle this afternoon.

Background: 

