Zelenskyy on possible provocations on 9 May: If anyone trusts the Russians, they can try it for themselves

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russian provocations can be expected on 9 May and foreign leaders may experience them first-hand.

Source: Zelenskyy during a press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel, in response to a question about whether there is intelligence indicating possible Russian provocations on 9 May

Quote: "Unfortunately, we know who our neighbours are – Russia – and what they are prepared to do for the sake of radical political gains within their own country, above all."

Details: Zelenskyy recalled that during Russia's so-called Easter "truce", Russian forces still carried out more than 100 assaults.

He also noted that in recent days, Russian troops have launched over 200 assaults along the front line – the highest number in recent months.

Quote: "So there is no trust. Provocations are possible. But that depends on the Russians. And if anyone still trusts the Russians – well, let them try it for themselves."

Background:

On 3 May, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of foreign representatives travelling to Moscow for the 9 May parade, since the Russian side could take any action against the guests and Ukraine cannot be held responsible for what happens in Russia.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico criticised Zelenskyy for these remarks, claiming that by making these comments, Zelenskyy is threatening the heads of state and prime ministers of countries where millions of people live.

