Slovak PM Fico criticises Zelenskyy's comment about risks of being in Moscow on 9 May

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Roman PetrenkoSunday, 4 May 2025, 12:45
Robert Fico. Stock photo: Getty Images

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for stating that Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of foreign politicians attending 9 May celebrations in Moscow.

Source: Fico at a press conference on Sunday, as reported by European Pravda  

Details: Fico stated that Zelenskyy's comments amounted to threats against presidents and prime ministers of countries with millions of citizens, adding, "This is not how things are done".

Quote: "I reject such threats on security grounds. I fully respect that the safety of participants is an internal matter of the Russian Federation. But if Mr Zelenskyy thinks that his outbursts will deter foreign delegations from attending, he is deeply mistaken. Still, I had to express my condemnation of such rhetoric." 

Details: Fico also said he regretted that "Zelenskyy and others are mixing up the past with the present".

Quote: "For God's sake, Ukrainian soldiers also died in large numbers in the Second World War between 1941 and 1945. On the contrary, the ceasefire proposal should have been accepted when the celebration of the 80th anniversary was discussed. And if one doesn’t want to offer congratulations on the end of the Second World War, then at least remain silent.

It is deeply disrespectful when someone tells a country that made the greatest contribution to the victory over fascism and suffered the most unimaginable losses: ‘Go ahead and celebrate, maybe we’ll launch a drone on you or something’. For me, this is unacceptable."

Background:

  • On 3 May, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of representatives from other countries during planned visits to Moscow on 9 May, since Russia may take any actions against the guests, and Ukraine cannot be responsible for what happens on Russian territory.
  • In April, Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, called on European leaders not to take part in the 9 May military celebrations in Moscow and instead show solidarity with Ukraine.

