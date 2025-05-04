Ukraine's National Guard brigade retakes Russian-held position on Pokrovsk front – video
A rapid response unit from the 4th Battalion of the 3rd Brigade of Ukraine’s National Guard, also known as the Spartan Brigade, has successfully retaken a Russian-held position on the Pokrovsk front.
Source: Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of Ukraine’s National Guard
Details: The brigade reported that Ukrainian forces had breached Russian defensive lines and reclaimed a fortified position previously under Russian control.
The soldiers dismounted from an armoured personnel carrier, which then opened fire to support the infantry’s advance.
Footage released shows the National Guard fighters attacking the Russian forces.
