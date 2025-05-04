All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Air Force releases video of programmer who downed first Kinzhal missile

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 4 May 2025, 19:34
Ukrainian Air Force releases video of programmer who downed first Kinzhal missile
Dmytro, an operator of a Patriot air defence system. Screenshot: Ukrainian Air Force

Ukraine’s Air Force has released a video featuring a Patriot air defence system operator who shot down a Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile over Kyiv on 4 May 2023 – the first successful interception of such a missile.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Details: The operator’s surname is not disclosed, only his first name – Dmytro. He appears in the video with half of his face covered.

Advertisement:

Quote from Dmytro: "When the war began, I joined the military. I never thought that I, an ordinary programmer, would master the Patriot system and down the first Kinzhal missile."

More details: Dmytro explained that at the time, he and his colleagues did not know that it was a Kinzhal missile targeting Kyiv.

Quote: "At the time we could see on the screen that it was a ballistic missile, but we initially thought it was just an Iskander. It was only after we found the fragments that we realised it was a Kinzhal. Everyone was overjoyed, we were all congratulating each other. Russia had claimed that the Kinzhal was impossible to intercept, but it turned out that anything can be shot down… This was the first time a hypersonic ballistic missile had ever been intercepted."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • During the night of 4 May 2023, a Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missile was successfully intercepted over Kyiv for the first time. The news was first reported by Defense Express on 5 May and confirmed by Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, on 6 May.
  • It was later revealed that the Kinzhal was destroyed by anti-aircraft gunners from the 96th Brigade who had undergone less than three months of training. On 16 May, they consolidated their success by shooting down six more such missiles.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PatriotUkraine's Air Forcemissile strikeair defence
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Air Force releases video of programmer who downed first Kinzhal missile
Zelenskyy on possible provocations on 9 May: If anyone trusts the Russians, they can try it for themselves
Xi Jinping confirms state visit to Russia and attendance at 9 May parade
Zelenskyy arrives in Czechia on visit
Zelenskyy after overnight Russian strikes: we need genuine ceasefire, not just for holidays – video
Russian forces attack Dream Town shopping centre in Kyiv
All News
Patriot
Trump comments on Zelenskyy's proposal to buy US Patriot systems
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to buy 10 Patriot systems from US for US$15 billion
Ukraine's Defence Minister says Ukraine works with other countries to get another Patriot system
RECENT NEWS
20:18
Ukraine's National Guard brigade retakes Russian-held position on Pokrovsk front – video
19:34
Ukrainian Air Force releases video of programmer who downed first Kinzhal missile
19:14
Czech president: We are discussing artillery shell supplies to Ukraine for 2026
18:55
Zelenskyy on possible provocations on 9 May: If anyone trusts the Russians, they can try it for themselves
18:36
Czechia and Ukraine to launch joint F-16 training school
18:20
Ukraine may receive 1.8 million shells this year under Czech initiative – Zelenskyy
17:44
Six people injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
17:33
Trump admits peace deal between Ukraine and Russia may be impossible
17:06
Evacuation prepared in Kharkiv Oblast due to forest fire triggered by Russian attacks and exploding munitions
16:49
NYT: Ukraine to receive more Patriot air defence systems, one by summer
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: