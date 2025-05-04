All Sections
Russian drone attacks car between Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast – video

Olha Kyrylenko, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 4 May 2025, 22:51
Russian drone attacks car between Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast – video
A destroyed car burning on the side of the road. Photo: Ruslan Smeshchuk on Facebook

A Russian attack drone has struck a Ukrainian car near the Sloviansk entry sign located between the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, 25 kilometres away from the line of contact. 

Source: local Telegram-channels; two Ukrainska Pravda sources in law enforcement agencies

Details: A short video of a burning car near Sloviansk entry sign appeared on local Telegram-channels on the evening of 4 May. A voice can be heard in the background of the video saying: "The drone hit the road".

Two independent Ukrainska Pravda sources in law enforcement agencies confirmed this information. However, they declined to disclose details. 

Why this is important: This was likely the first time a Russian drone has hit a Ukrainian car on the stretch of road between Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, which is considered the relative rear on the Kramatorsk front. Twenty-five kilometres from the contact zone is a considerable distance by the front's standards. Kramatorsk, for example, is 20 kilometres away from the line of contact. 

This level of Russian drone flight range poses a serious threat to military logistics and civilian movement on the Kramatorsk front. 

