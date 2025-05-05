All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU will double military aid to Ukraine if Trump fails to persuade Putin to make peace – European commissioner

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 5 May 2025, 05:56
EU will double military aid to Ukraine if Trump fails to persuade Putin to make peace – European commissioner
Andrius Kubilius. Photo: Getty Images

European Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius has stated that the EU can significantly strengthen military support for Ukraine by purchasing weapons directly from Ukrainian manufacturers.

Source: Kubilius on X (Twitter)

Details: Kubilius said the US and the EU allocate around €40 billion annually for military assistance to Ukraine. However, he said these funds could be used more efficiently by directly procuring weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers.

Advertisement:

"If Putin isn't convinced by Trump to make peace, we could bring forward more convincing arguments for peace very quickly – by greatly increasing our military support to Ukraine," he said.

Kubilius explained that the cost of weapons produced in Ukraine is approximately half the price of similar weapons from the EU or the US. Thus, the volume of weapons provided to Ukraine could effectively be doubled without increasing spending.

"Our support's real value would rise to €80 billion," he concluded.

Advertisement:

Kubilius paid particular attention to a new instrument – Security Action for Europe (SAFE) loans – which allows member states to finance military purchases for Ukraine. In his view, this opens the way to implementing a "peace through strength" strategy.

"SAFE loans mean strength for Ukraine!" he emphasised.

For reference: Ukrainian high-ranking officials have repeatedly called on European governments to join the so-called Danish model of assistance to Ukraine. This model involves funding military support through dedicated funds, focusing on the purchase of weapons directly from Ukraine. The Netherlands, Norway and Czechia have supported the initiative. The EU considers this scheme to be the basis of a long-term strategy for military aid to Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

aid for UkraineEUweapons
Advertisement:
Kursk operation has achieved most of its objectives in nine months – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Romanian presidential election: Russian hackers attack government websites
EU will double military aid to Ukraine if Trump fails to persuade Putin to make peace – European commissioner
Ukrainian Air Force releases video of programmer who downed first Kinzhal missile
Zelenskyy on possible provocations on 9 May: If anyone trusts the Russians, they can try it for themselves
Xi Jinping confirms state visit to Russia and attendance at 9 May parade
All News
aid for Ukraine
Czech president: Deployment of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine impossible without peace deal
Czechia and Ukraine to launch joint F-16 training school
Ukraine may receive 1.8 million shells this year under Czech initiative – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
14:25
Russia's Arctic gas fleet drops Panama flag
14:19
Sumy Oblast authorities urge residents of two border towns to evacuate immediately
14:09
Acting US chargé d'affaires arrives in Kyiv
14:01
Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade releases video showing hybrid air defence system – photos
13:37
Russians attack village in Donetsk Oblast with artillery, killing one
13:22
Zelenskyy begins talks with Czech PM Fiala in Prague
13:16
Putin's spokesperson says meeting with Trump is necessary
13:06
EXPLAINERWhy Poland’s largest opposition party could disappear and what that would mean
13:04
Ukrainian embassy in Slovakia responds to PM Fico's accusations against Zelenskyy
12:34
EU may extend trade visa-free regime for steel and iron from Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: