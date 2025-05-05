EU will double military aid to Ukraine if Trump fails to persuade Putin to make peace – European commissioner

European Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius has stated that the EU can significantly strengthen military support for Ukraine by purchasing weapons directly from Ukrainian manufacturers.

Details: Kubilius said the US and the EU allocate around €40 billion annually for military assistance to Ukraine. However, he said these funds could be used more efficiently by directly procuring weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers.

"If Putin isn't convinced by Trump to make peace, we could bring forward more convincing arguments for peace very quickly – by greatly increasing our military support to Ukraine," he said.

Kubilius explained that the cost of weapons produced in Ukraine is approximately half the price of similar weapons from the EU or the US. Thus, the volume of weapons provided to Ukraine could effectively be doubled without increasing spending.

"Our support's real value would rise to €80 billion," he concluded.

Kubilius paid particular attention to a new instrument – Security Action for Europe (SAFE) loans – which allows member states to finance military purchases for Ukraine. In his view, this opens the way to implementing a "peace through strength" strategy.

"SAFE loans mean strength for Ukraine!" he emphasised.

For reference: Ukrainian high-ranking officials have repeatedly called on European governments to join the so-called Danish model of assistance to Ukraine. This model involves funding military support through dedicated funds, focusing on the purchase of weapons directly from Ukraine. The Netherlands, Norway and Czechia have supported the initiative. The EU considers this scheme to be the basis of a long-term strategy for military aid to Ukraine.

