EU may extend trade visa-free regime for steel and iron from Ukraine

Tetyana Vysotska, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 5 May 2025, 12:34
Stock Photo: Getty Images

On 8 May, the European Parliament will vote on introducing a preferential export regime for steel and iron from Ukraine after the general autonomous trade preferences for Ukrainian exports to the EU (the so-called trade visa-free regime) expire on 6 June 2025.

Source: draft European Parliament Legislative Resolution on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council suspending certain parts of Regulation (EU) 2015/478 as regards imports of Ukrainian products into the European Union

Details: The draft legislative resolution of the European Parliament, which will be put to a vote on 8 May, provides for the continuation of the simplified import regime for Ukrainian steel and iron after 5 June 2025.

"Ukraine is still a major exporter of iron and steel, despite the fact that the war has caused the destruction or occupation of many production facilities. It therefore remains necessary to maintain the suspension of Regulation (EU) 2015/478 on common rules for imports. This suspension is and would remain the legal basis for the suspension of the Union’s current safeguard measure on steel products (vis-à-vis such imports from Ukraine) as part of the Union’s support," an explanatory note of the European Commission to the draft document says.

The European Commission stressed that the proposed Regulation must enter into force on 6 June 2025 to ensure the continuation of trade liberalisation measures for Ukraine after the expiry of the autonomous trade preferences for Ukraine on 5 June 2025.

It is proposed to introduce preferences for Ukrainian iron and steel for a period of three years.

If the European Parliament's vote is successful, the legislative resolution must be approved by the EU Council and will enter into force after its official publication.

Background:

  • As reported, during the plenary session on 5-8 May, the European Parliament will also discuss peace in Ukraine and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.
  • The European Commission does not plan to extend Ukraine's autonomous trade measures regime, which is valid until 5 June. However, it plans to ensure a smooth transition to a new scheme where all conditions for trade liberalisation will be enshrined in a free trade agreement between Ukraine and the EU. 

