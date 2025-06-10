Russian overnight attack on Odesa kills two, damages maternity hospital, railways and ambulance station – photos

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Odesa Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The number of people killed in the overnight drone strike on Odesa has risen to two, with another nine injured.

Source: Odesa Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Facebook; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The investigators report that on the night of 9-10 June, Russian forces attacked Odesa with attack drones. Early estimates suggest that more than 10 UAVs were used."

Details: The number of fatalities has risen to two: emergency workers have found the body of a 58-year-old man under the rubble. The attack resulted in injuries to nine people: five women and three men were wounded, and another local resident has experienced an acute stress reaction.

The strike damaged residential buildings, a maternity hospital, an emergency medical station, a private clinic, a sports facility, a zoo, a railway station building and several civilian vehicles.

The inspection is ongoing, and the full list of damage and destruction is being estimated. Prosecutors are working at the scene alongside other law enforcement officers to document the aftermath of Russia’s armed aggression.

Background: On the night of 9-10 June, Russia struck a residential building in Odesa. At the time, one fatality was reported.

