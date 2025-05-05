Putin's spokesperson says meeting with Trump is necessary

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that a meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is necessary, though no concrete details are available at this stage.

Source: Russian propaganda outlet RIA Novosti; Russian news agency Interfax

Quote: "We have repeatedly said that such a meeting [between Putin and Trump – ed.] is clearly on the radar, and in many ways we believe that it is certainly necessary."

Advertisement:

Details: He added that "there are no specifics yet" and noted that such a meeting would require proper preparation. "This requires continued contacts between Moscow and Washington, which have already begun and are ongoing," Peskov said.

In response to a question about the possibility of a meeting in the Middle East with President Trump, who is planning a trip to the region from 13 to 16 May, Peskov stated that Putin has no plans to visit the Middle East in mid-May.

Earlier, Trump had said he did not yet know whether a meeting with Putin could take place during his visit to Saudi Arabia. "I don’t know," he told members of the presidential press pool in response to the question.

Advertisement:

Trump added: "I’ll have to think about it. I haven’t thought about it yet."

Background:

Previously, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington would withdraw from its "mediator role" between Russia and Ukraine if there is no progress toward peace.

The US State Department later stated that the country would "change its approach" and take on a less active role in attempts to stop the war.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump suggested that reaching a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia might be undoable due to what he described as "tremendous hatred" between the two sides.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!