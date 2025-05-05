Russians hit car and motorcycle with drones in Donetsk Oblast: eight injured, including two children

Russian forces once again attacked Donetsk Oblast on Tuesday, injuring eight civilians, including two children.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: At 11:45 on 5 May, the Russians struck a car in the city of Myrnohrad with an FPV drone. Three civilians aged 20, 24 and 25 sustained blast and shrapnel injuries. They received medical assistance.

Advertisement:

At 13:00, Myrnohrad came under attack again. This time, a drone targeted a motorcycle carrying two civilians. A 60-year-old woman suffered a traumatic brain injury, concussion and fracture. A 63-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds.

Shortly afterwards, the village of Novodonetske in the Kramatorsk district was targeted. A Russian weapon hit an apartment building. A 37-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter sustained shrapnel wounds and an open fracture. Her 10-year-old son, who had been playing in the yard, suffered an acute stress reaction. Doctors assess the condition of the woman and the girl as moderate. The type of weapon used is being established.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!