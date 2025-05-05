All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

BBC: Bulgarians suspected of spying for Russia in UK visited Parliament at least once

Mariya YemetsMonday, 5 May 2025, 19:12
BBC: Bulgarians suspected of spying for Russia in UK visited Parliament at least once
Orlin Roussev, front right, and Biser Dzhambazov, seated next to him. Photo: BBC

Three Bulgarians who have been convicted of spying for Russia in the UK attended events at Parliament at least once in the past, including a Brexit-related debate in 2016.

Source: European Pravda; BBC investigation

Details: BBC journalists found out from photos posted on social media that Orlin Roussev, Biser Dzhambazov and Katrin Ivanova were present at a Brexit debate in a committee room in May 2016. 

Advertisement:

Two people who knew Roussev at the time have confirmed that he is in the photo. The BBC journalists visually identified Dzhambazov and Ivanova. The latter was also found on a list of people who confirmed they would be attending the event.

The event was organised by representatives of European political parties (the parties are not specified), including the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), which Dzhambazov and Ivanova joined in early 2016.

The same event was attended by BSP politician Georgi Pirinski (at that time a member of the European Parliament for his party), Roberto Sperenza, who served as Italy's Minister of Health under Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte, and representatives of the Romanian Social Democrats.

Advertisement:

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, a former leader of the UK’s Conservative Party, said that following these revelations, Parliament should look into whether there were other cases when members of the spy ring had been in the building. 

Background:

  • A total of six Bulgarian citizens were accused of spying. Three were convicted in March 2025 and the others pleaded guilty. They are expected to be sentenced later this week.
  • Earlier, BBC journalists identified two women believed to be members of the spy network who are still at large. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKRussiaspying
Advertisement:
Russia launches large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv: 20 hits, four people injured – video
Trump on Putin's "three-day ceasefire": It doesn't sound like much, but it's a lot
Russians hit car and motorcycle with drones in Donetsk Oblast: eight injured, including two children
Kursk operation has achieved most of its objectives in nine months – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Romanian presidential election: Russian hackers attack government websites
EU will double military aid to Ukraine if Trump fails to persuade Putin to make peace – European commissioner
All News
UK
Ukrainian troops to join Victory in Europe Day procession in UK – photos
UK foreign secretary speaks with Vance: "The world is losing patience" with Putin
Macron and Starmer persuaded Trump to change his stance on Putin – Politico
RECENT NEWS
08:11
Ukrainian UAVs attack Russia largely: airports suspend operations in five oblasts – video
07:25
Russia loses 1,430 soldiers over past day
06:27
Polish president calls on Trump to force Putin to end war – Politico
06:05
Russia launches large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv: 20 hits, four people injured – video
02:16
Threat posed by Russia goes beyond Ukraine – Dutch PM
00:06
Russian drones attack Odesa Oblast, killing person
21:41
Trump on Putin's "three-day ceasefire": It doesn't sound like much, but it's a lot
20:10
Russians attack Nikopol district, injuring three women
19:25
Russians kill three people in two settlements of Sumy Oblast within a day
19:12
BBC: Bulgarians suspected of spying for Russia in UK visited Parliament at least once
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: