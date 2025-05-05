BBC: Bulgarians suspected of spying for Russia in UK visited Parliament at least once

Orlin Roussev, front right, and Biser Dzhambazov, seated next to him. Photo: BBC

Three Bulgarians who have been convicted of spying for Russia in the UK attended events at Parliament at least once in the past, including a Brexit-related debate in 2016.

Source: European Pravda; BBC investigation

Details: BBC journalists found out from photos posted on social media that Orlin Roussev, Biser Dzhambazov and Katrin Ivanova were present at a Brexit debate in a committee room in May 2016.

Two people who knew Roussev at the time have confirmed that he is in the photo. The BBC journalists visually identified Dzhambazov and Ivanova. The latter was also found on a list of people who confirmed they would be attending the event.

The event was organised by representatives of European political parties (the parties are not specified), including the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), which Dzhambazov and Ivanova joined in early 2016.

The same event was attended by BSP politician Georgi Pirinski (at that time a member of the European Parliament for his party), Roberto Sperenza, who served as Italy's Minister of Health under Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte, and representatives of the Romanian Social Democrats.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, a former leader of the UK’s Conservative Party, said that following these revelations, Parliament should look into whether there were other cases when members of the spy ring had been in the building.

Background:

A total of six Bulgarian citizens were accused of spying. Three were convicted in March 2025 and the others pleaded guilty. They are expected to be sentenced later this week.

Earlier, BBC journalists identified two women believed to be members of the spy network who are still at large.

