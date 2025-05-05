All Sections
Russians kill three people in two settlements of Sumy Oblast within a day

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 5 May 2025, 19:25
Sumy Oblast entrance sign. Stock photo

The Russians have attacked the Bilopillia and Vorozhba hromadas of Sumy Oblast with various types of weapons on Monday, killing three people. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The occupiers carried out artillery shelling and dropped guided aerial bombs on civilian and critical infrastructure of the Sumy district on 5 May 2025, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the investigation said. A 48-year-old civilian man was killed and another 34-year-old man was injured in the Bilopillia hromada as a result of the enemy's attack. Early reports indicate that two men sustained fatal injuries in the Vorozhbа hromada, and three people were injured, including a 16-year-old boy."

Background: On 5 May, Mykhailo Melnyk, Head of Sumy District State Administration, called for the immediate evacuation of residents of Bilopillia and Vorozhba, two settlements near the border with Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

