Russians kill three people in two settlements of Sumy Oblast within a day

The Russians have attacked the Bilopillia and Vorozhba hromadas of Sumy Oblast with various types of weapons on Monday, killing three people. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The occupiers carried out artillery shelling and dropped guided aerial bombs on civilian and critical infrastructure of the Sumy district on 5 May 2025, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the investigation said. A 48-year-old civilian man was killed and another 34-year-old man was injured in the Bilopillia hromada as a result of the enemy's attack. Early reports indicate that two men sustained fatal injuries in the Vorozhbа hromada, and three people were injured, including a 16-year-old boy."

Background: On 5 May, Mykhailo Melnyk, Head of Sumy District State Administration, called for the immediate evacuation of residents of Bilopillia and Vorozhba, two settlements near the border with Russia.

