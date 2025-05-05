Sumy Oblast authorities urge residents of two border towns to evacuate immediately

Residents of the towns of Bilopillia and Vorozhba, located near the Russian border in Sumy Oblast, were urged to evacuate urgently on 5 May.

Source: Mykhailo Melnyk, Head of Sumy District State Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "I urge the residents of Bilopillia and Vorozhba to evacuate to a safe place immediately! Evacuation buses leave every morning at 08:00."

Advertisement:

Details: Melnyk added that it is possible to register for evacuation at any time of day.

Border area of Sumy Oblast on the map.

Background:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that claims by the senior Russian command regarding the alleged end of hostilities in Russia’s Kursk Oblast are false.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian troops continue to conduct active defensive operations in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that the operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast, ongoing for nine months, had achieved most of its objectives and the buffer zone established by Ukrainian forces remains relevant.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!