All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Sumy Oblast authorities urge residents of two border towns to evacuate immediately

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 5 May 2025, 14:19
Sumy Oblast authorities urge residents of two border towns to evacuate immediately

Residents of the towns of Bilopillia and Vorozhba, located near the Russian border in Sumy Oblast, were urged to evacuate urgently on 5 May.

Source: Mykhailo Melnyk, Head of Sumy District State Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "I urge the residents of Bilopillia and Vorozhba to evacuate to a safe place immediately! Evacuation buses leave every morning at 08:00."

Advertisement:

Details: Melnyk added that it is possible to register for evacuation at any time of day.

 
Border area of Sumy Oblast on the map.

Background:

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that claims by the senior Russian command regarding the alleged end of hostilities in Russia’s Kursk Oblast are false.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian troops continue to conduct active defensive operations in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.
  • Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that the operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast, ongoing for nine months, had achieved most of its objectives and the buffer zone established by Ukrainian forces remains relevant.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Sumy Oblastattackwar
Advertisement:
Russians hit car and motorcycle with drones in Donetsk Oblast: eight injured, including two children
Kursk operation has achieved most of its objectives in nine months – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Romanian presidential election: Russian hackers attack government websites
EU will double military aid to Ukraine if Trump fails to persuade Putin to make peace – European commissioner
Ukrainian Air Force releases video of programmer who downed first Kinzhal missile
Zelenskyy on possible provocations on 9 May: If anyone trusts the Russians, they can try it for themselves
All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians attack Konotop with ballistic missiles and drones, destroying infrastructure facility
One killed and two injured in Sunday's Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast
Two men injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast
RECENT NEWS
20:10
Russians attack Nikopol district, injuring three women
19:25
Russians kill three people in two settlements of Sumy Oblast within a day
19:12
BBC: Bulgarians suspected of spying for Russia in UK visited Parliament at least once
19:09
Orbán: Zelenskyy's expectations of "Ukraine-friendly" government in Hungary won't be met
18:52
Trump talks with Turkish president, topics include war in Ukraine
18:39
Ukrainian Air Force strikes UAV command post in Russia's Kursk Oblast
18:11
Upgraded Furia reconnaissance drone will have night optics and 100 km range
18:01
Head of Ukrainian Servant of the People faction predicts that his MPs will support ratification of mineral deal with US
17:56
EXPLAINERWhy a far-right politician is one step away from leading Romania and whether he can be stopped
17:48
Ukraine's allies in EU ready to back Moldova if Orbán's veto persists, despite Ukraine's hopes
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: