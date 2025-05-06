All Sections
Ukrainian UAVs launch large-scale attack on Russia: airports closed in five oblasts – video

Ivan Diakonov , Iryna BalachukTuesday, 6 May 2025, 08:11
Ukrainian UAVs launch large-scale attack on Russia: airports closed in five oblasts – video
Affected high-rise building. Photo: social media

Airport operations have been suspended in several Russian cities, including Moscow, due to a drone attack. At least 19 drones have been downed in Moscow, one of which has crashed near a high-rise building.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS with reference to the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency; Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin; BBC News Russian 

Details: According to TASS, temporary flight restrictions were introduced at airports in Moscow, Samara, Kaluga, Volgograd and Saratov.

These cities are located hundreds of kilometres apart in various regions of European Russia, indicating the scale of the incident.

Sobyanin reported that Russian air defence had downed 19 drones near the capital. At least one of them was destroyed directly over the city and its debris struck a nine-storey residential building.

Quote from BBC News Russian: "Photos and videos published by Russian Telegram channels make it easy to identify that the debris hit a building located at block 3, building 26, Kashirskoye Highway, but in fact it is located about 250 metres from Kashirskoye Highway and the Kashirskaya metro station on Marshal Shestopalov Street."

Details: Another 10 UAVs were downed over Penza Oblast.

Update: Later, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that air defence systems had destroyed 105 Ukrainian drones between 21:00 on 5 May and 04:00 on 6 May.

In particular, 32 drones were allegedly downed over Bryansk Oblast, 22 over Voronezh Oblast, 19 over Moscow Oblast, 10 over Penza Oblast, nine over Kaluga Oblast, six over Belgorod Oblast, two each over Lipetsk and Samara oblasts and one each over Vladimir, Kursk and Rostov oblasts.

