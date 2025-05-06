Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with guided bombs, damaging infrastructure and injuring person
The Russians have attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with guided bombs, drones and artillery, damaging infrastructure, business premises and residential buildings in various districts.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Russian forces attacked the Novopavlivka hromada in the Synelnykove district last night. They used guided bombs. Infrastructure facilities were damaged. No injuries reported. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
The enemy also struck the district in the morning, targeting business premises in the Ilarionove hromada. Details are being confirmed."
Details: In addition, the Russians shelled the Myrove hromada in the Nikopol district overnight. They struck the Marhanets hromada with a drone in the morning.
Lysak said there were no casualties.
"An air-raid warning is in effect in the oblast. Please stay in a safe place," he concluded.
Later, Lysak added that a man had been injured in the morning strike on the Ilarionove hromada.
"He has been hospitalised in a critical condition. Doctors are providing all the necessary treatment," he reported.
