Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with guided bombs, damaging infrastructure and injuring person

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 6 May 2025, 07:47
Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with guided bombs, damaging infrastructure and injuring person
Affected building. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians have attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with guided bombs, drones and artillery, damaging infrastructure, business premises and residential buildings in various districts.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian forces attacked the Novopavlivka hromada in the Synelnykove district last night. They used guided bombs. Infrastructure facilities were damaged. No injuries reported. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The enemy also struck the district in the morning, targeting business premises in the Ilarionove hromada. Details are being confirmed."

Details: In addition, the Russians shelled the Myrove hromada in the Nikopol district overnight. They struck the Marhanets hromada with a drone in the morning.

Lysak said there were no casualties.

"An air-raid warning is in effect in the oblast. Please stay in a safe place," he concluded.

Later, Lysak added that a man had been injured in the morning strike on the Ilarionove hromada.

"He has been hospitalised in a critical condition. Doctors are providing all the necessary treatment," he reported.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastwar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
