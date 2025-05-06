All Sections
Ukrainian forces repel nearly 80 attacks on Pokrovsk front and 18 assaults in Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 6 May 2025, 08:16
24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo. Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

A total of 200 combat clashes have been recorded along the front line over the past day.  Russian assault operations were concentrated on the Pokrovsk front, where 78 attacks were repelled. Ukrainian forces also repelled 18 assaults in the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 6 May

Details: On the Kharkiv front, four combat clashes took place near the village of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled five attacks near the village of Zahryzove, as well as towards Novoosynove and Hlushkivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces launched 31 attacks, attempting to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove, Kolodiazi, Myrne and Torske and towards Zelena Dolyna.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar and Kurdiumivka and towards Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, six Russian attacks were recorded in the areas of Toretsk and Ozarianivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 78 assaults near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolaivka, Vodiane Druhe, Novotoretske, Shevchenko, Udachne, Uspenivka, Troitske, Kotliarivka, Bohdanivka and Andriivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the defence forces repelled 24 Russian assaults near the settlements of Novopil, Novosilka, Pryvilne and Komar and towards Odradne.

Russian troops also attacked Ukrainian positions seven times near the village of Vysoke on the Huliaipole front.

On the Orikhiv front, 14 Russian assaults were launched near the settlements of Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske and towards Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka.

On the Siversk and Prydniprovske fronts, the Russians did not conduct any offensive operations.

In the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian troops repelled 18 Russian attacks. The Russians carried out 330 artillery attacks, including eight using multiple-launch rocket systems, and launched 12 airstrikes, dropping 27 guided aerial bombs.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, no signs of Russian offensive group formations have been detected.

Ukrainian troops continue to inflict significant losses on Russian personnel and equipment and are actively disrupting the Russians’ offensive potential in the rear.

Armed ForcesRusso-Ukrainian war
