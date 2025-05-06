Russians attack Kramatorsk, killing one person and injuring two others
Tuesday, 6 May 2025, 10:03
The Russian troops attacked the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast seven times on the morning of 6 May, killing one person and injuring two others.
Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Head of Kramatorsk City Military Administration, on Facebook
Quote from Oleksandr Honcharenko: "Kramatorsk suffered seven enemy attacks... One person was killed and two others injured."
Details: Honcharenko added that one of those who were injured in the attacks is in a critical condition. Early reports indicate that all the strikes targeted the industrial area.
