Ukraine's defence forces have managed to stabilise situation on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's commander-in-chief

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that Ukraine's defence forces have stabilised the situation on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast and, in some areas, have even seized the tactical initiative.

Source: Syrskyi on social media

Quote: "The Pokrovsk front is one of the most difficult sections of the Russia-Ukraine war. However, thanks to the courage and skilful actions of our defence forces, we have managed to stabilise the situation in this operational zone in Donetsk Oblast and, in some areas, take over the tactical initiative."

Details: During his working visit to the troops, the commander-in-chief presented awards to the 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skala, one of the units effectively using active defence tactics and destroying Russian forces.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on 5 May, Ukrainian troops stopped 78 Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk front in the vicinities of Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolaivka, Vodiane Druhe, Novotoretske, Shevchenko, Udachne, Uspenivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka and Andriivka.

