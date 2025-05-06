All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's defence forces have managed to stabilise situation on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's commander-in-chief

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 6 May 2025, 11:17
Ukraine's defence forces have managed to stabilise situation on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Commander-in-Chief presented awards to the 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skala. Photo: Syrskyi on social media

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that Ukraine's defence forces have stabilised the situation on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast and, in some areas, have even seized the tactical initiative.

Source: Syrskyi on social media

Quote: "The Pokrovsk front is one of the most difficult sections of the Russia-Ukraine war. However, thanks to the courage and skilful actions of our defence forces, we have managed to stabilise the situation in this operational zone in Donetsk Oblast and, in some areas, take over the tactical initiative."

Advertisement:

Details: During his working visit to the troops, the commander-in-chief presented awards to the 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skala, one of the units effectively using active defence tactics and destroying Russian forces.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on 5 May, Ukrainian troops stopped 78 Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk front in the vicinities of Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolaivka, Vodiane Druhe, Novotoretske, Shevchenko, Udachne, Uspenivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka and Andriivka.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

warOleksandr SyrskyiGeneral Staff
Advertisement:
EU to completely abandon Russian gas imports by 2027
Ukrainian parliamentary committee endorses US minerals deal
Chechen leader asks for Putin's approval to resign
Ukraine brings back 205 soldiers from Russian captivity – photos
Reuters: Pentagon chief halted military aid to Ukraine without White House approval
Poland says Russia attempting to interfere in presidential election
All News
war
Russians attack Kramatorsk, killing one person and injuring two others
Man injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast on 5 May dies in hospital
Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with guided bombs, damaging infrastructure and injuring person
RECENT NEWS
17:19
EU to completely abandon Russian gas imports by 2027
17:13
Ukrainian parliamentary committee endorses US minerals deal
17:00
OECD Secretary General says Ukraine made significant progress in fighting corruption
16:45
Chechen leader asks for Putin's approval to resign
16:25
Restart of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by Russia could trigger disaster, nuclear energy official warns
15:51
EXPLAINERWhy the EU lets Moldova overtake Ukraine on the path to membership
15:31
Ukraine brings back 205 soldiers from Russian captivity – photos
14:56
Ukrainian paramedic and former POW Taira to release first poetry collection written after captivity
14:20
Russians shell village in Kherson Oblast with artillery, killing woman
14:05
Russia uses videos of Ukrainian POWs to fuel disinformation campaign; Ukrainian collaborators arrested
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: