Poland expresses solidarity with Czechia and Germany over Russian cyberattacks

Poland's Foreign Ministry has issued a statement regarding Russia's malicious actions in cyberspace.

Source: a statement by the Polish Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "Poland stands in solidarity with Germany and with Czechia following the malicious cyber campaign against their political parties and democratic institutions. Both countries have publicly attributed the responsibility to the Advanced Persistent Threat 28 controlled by the Russian Federation," the statement said.

The statement said that Poland, as a country that was one of the targets of APT28 attacks, "strongly condemns the repetitive and unacceptable malicious cyber campaigns conducted by the Russian actors".

"Our position is expressed in the statements of the European Union and NATO. We call on all States, particularly Russia, [the] private sector and individuals to adhere to the principles of responsible behaviour in cyberspace," the statement said.

Poland's Foreign Ministry stressed that in the face of the constant growth of threats in cyberspace, "Poland is committed to protecting national critical infrastructure, building resilience and bolstering cyber defences".

Earlier on Friday, the EU condemned Russia's malicious cyber campaign against Germany and Czechia.

NATO also expressed solidarity with Germany and Czechia in connection with the cyberattacks carried out by a Russian hacker group and is ready to consider a coordinated response to the threat.

On 3 May, the German Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian Embassy's charge d'affaires in reaction to last year's Russian cyberattack on the ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD).

