All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland expresses solidarity with Czechia and Germany over Russian cyberattacks

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 4 May 2024, 15:31
Poland expresses solidarity with Czechia and Germany over Russian cyberattacks
Photo: Polish Foreign Ministry

Poland's Foreign Ministry has issued a statement regarding Russia's malicious actions in cyberspace.

Source: a statement by the Polish Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "Poland stands in solidarity with Germany and with Czechia following the malicious cyber campaign against their political parties and democratic institutions. Both countries have publicly attributed the responsibility to the Advanced Persistent Threat 28 controlled by the Russian Federation," the statement said.

Advertisement:

The statement said that Poland, as a country that was one of the targets of APT28 attacks, "strongly condemns the repetitive and unacceptable malicious cyber campaigns conducted by the Russian actors".

"Our position is expressed in the statements of the European Union and NATO. We call on all States, particularly Russia, [the] private sector and individuals to adhere to the principles of responsible behaviour in cyberspace," the statement said.

Poland's Foreign Ministry stressed that in the face of the constant growth of threats in cyberspace, "Poland is committed to protecting national critical infrastructure, building resilience and bolstering cyber defences".

Background: 

  • Earlier on Friday, the EU condemned Russia's malicious cyber campaign against Germany and Czechia.
  • NATO also expressed solidarity with Germany and Czechia in connection with the cyberattacks carried out by a Russian hacker group and is ready to consider a coordinated response to the threat.
  • On 3 May, the German Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian Embassy's charge d'affaires in reaction to last year's Russian cyberattack on the ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD).

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: