Car hits explosive in Kherson: three injured

Three people were injured after a car hit an explosive device in the city of Kherson on the morning of 6 May.

Source: Kherson City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Three men aged 23, 31 and 28 were taken to hospital after being injured when a car hit an explosive device in the Dniprovskyi district at around 09:00 today."

Details: The men sustained blast injuries.

The 23-year-old man also suffered a bruised foot and hand injury. He was hospitalised in the trauma unit.

The 31-year-old man will be treated on an outpatient basis, while the 28-year-old is currently being examined.

