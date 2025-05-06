All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Car hits explosive in Kherson: three injured

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 6 May 2025, 13:45
Car hits explosive in Kherson: three injured
The sign reads: Danger! Mines! Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Three people were injured after a car hit an explosive device in the city of Kherson on the morning of 6 May.

Source: Kherson City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Three men aged 23, 31 and 28 were taken to hospital after being injured when a car hit an explosive device in the Dniprovskyi district at around 09:00 today."

Advertisement:

Details: The men sustained blast injuries.

The 23-year-old man also suffered a bruised foot and hand injury. He was hospitalised in the trauma unit.

The 31-year-old man will be treated on an outpatient basis, while the 28-year-old is currently being examined.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Khersonexplosion
Advertisement:
EU to completely abandon Russian gas imports by 2027
Ukrainian parliamentary committee endorses US minerals deal
Chechen leader asks for Putin's approval to resign
Ukraine brings back 205 soldiers from Russian captivity – photos
Reuters: Pentagon chief halted military aid to Ukraine without White House approval
Poland says Russia attempting to interfere in presidential election
All News
Kherson
Russia attacks Kherson with drones: man and woman injured
Russian drone hits Kherson city centre for second time in a day, killing one person and injuring two
Two women injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson city centre
RECENT NEWS
17:19
EU to completely abandon Russian gas imports by 2027
17:13
Ukrainian parliamentary committee endorses US minerals deal
17:00
OECD Secretary General says Ukraine made significant progress in fighting corruption
16:45
Chechen leader asks for Putin's approval to resign
16:25
Restart of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by Russia could trigger disaster, nuclear energy official warns
15:51
EXPLAINERWhy the EU lets Moldova overtake Ukraine on the path to membership
15:31
Ukraine brings back 205 soldiers from Russian captivity – photos
14:56
Ukrainian paramedic and former POW Taira to release first poetry collection written after captivity
14:20
Russians shell village in Kherson Oblast with artillery, killing woman
14:05
Russia uses videos of Ukrainian POWs to fuel disinformation campaign; Ukrainian collaborators arrested
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: