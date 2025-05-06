Restart of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by Russia could trigger disaster, nuclear energy official warns

Any attempt by the Russians to restart the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) should be regarded as an act of nuclear terror.

Source: Oleh Korikov, Head of Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, in a report at a meeting of the International Nuclear Regulators' Association (INRA)

Details: Korikov warned that, under current conditions, such a move could have catastrophic consequences for the entire world.

Quote from Korikov: "At present, the emergency preparedness and response system is not functioning at ZNPP, early warning and radiation monitoring systems are not functioning. There is no reliable water supply and stable external power supply at Zaporizhzhia NPP, no proper maintenance of safety systems and safety-critical systems and no qualified personnel. The Russian military, which is stationed at ZNPP, continues to militarise the plant."

Details: In addition, the Russians have significantly restricted the activities of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. They unilaterally decide whether to grant requested access, prohibit direct communication with staff, and withhold complete information about the condition of systems and equipment.

Background:

Recently, Russia's nuclear energy giant Rosatom stated that Moscow is now open to discussing a potential US presence at the ZNPP. Until then, the Russians had categorically refused to engage on this issue.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that the proposal for US control over the ZNPP raises many complex questions. However, he described a potential scenario in which the United States and Ukraine jointly oversee the plant as acceptable, though no such proposals have been put forward.

Earlier, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi suggested that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could resume operations within a few months after the end of hostilities.

However, fully restarting all six reactors may take over a year, as they are currently all shut down.

