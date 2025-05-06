All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Restart of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by Russia could trigger disaster, nuclear energy official warns

Andrii MuravskyiTuesday, 6 May 2025, 16:25
Restart of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by Russia could trigger disaster, nuclear energy official warns
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Getty Images

Any attempt by the Russians to restart the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) should be regarded as an act of nuclear terror.

Source: Oleh Korikov, Head of Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, in a report at a meeting of the International Nuclear Regulators' Association (INRA)

Details: Korikov warned that, under current conditions, such a move could have catastrophic consequences for the entire world.

Advertisement:

Quote from Korikov: "At present, the emergency preparedness and response system is not functioning at ZNPP, early warning and radiation monitoring systems are not functioning. There is no reliable water supply and stable external power supply at Zaporizhzhia NPP, no proper maintenance of safety systems and safety-critical systems and no qualified personnel. The Russian military, which is stationed at ZNPP, continues to militarise the plant."

Details: In addition, the Russians have significantly restricted the activities of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. They unilaterally decide whether to grant requested access, prohibit direct communication with staff, and withhold complete information about the condition of systems and equipment.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Recently, Russia's nuclear energy giant Rosatom stated that Moscow is now open to discussing a potential US presence at the ZNPP. Until then, the Russians had categorically refused to engage on this issue.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that the proposal for US control over the ZNPP raises many complex questions. However, he described a potential scenario in which the United States and Ukraine jointly oversee the plant as acceptable, though no such proposals have been put forward.
  • Earlier, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi suggested that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could resume operations within a few months after the end of hostilities.
  • However, fully restarting all six reactors may take over a year, as they are currently all shut down.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plantoccupation
Advertisement:
EU to completely abandon Russian gas imports by 2027
Ukrainian parliamentary committee endorses US minerals deal
Chechen leader asks for Putin's approval to resign
Ukraine brings back 205 soldiers from Russian captivity – photos
Reuters: Pentagon chief halted military aid to Ukraine without White House approval
Poland says Russia attempting to interfere in presidential election
All News
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Moscow may be ready to discuss US presence at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, says head of Russian state nuclear energy company
Russian foreign minister rejects US proposal to control Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Chornobyl Anniversary: Moscow's nuclear terror, 39 years later
RECENT NEWS
17:19
EU to completely abandon Russian gas imports by 2027
17:13
Ukrainian parliamentary committee endorses US minerals deal
17:00
OECD Secretary General says Ukraine made significant progress in fighting corruption
16:45
Chechen leader asks for Putin's approval to resign
16:25
Restart of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by Russia could trigger disaster, nuclear energy official warns
15:51
EXPLAINERWhy the EU lets Moldova overtake Ukraine on the path to membership
15:31
Ukraine brings back 205 soldiers from Russian captivity – photos
14:56
Ukrainian paramedic and former POW Taira to release first poetry collection written after captivity
14:20
Russians shell village in Kherson Oblast with artillery, killing woman
14:05
Russia uses videos of Ukrainian POWs to fuel disinformation campaign; Ukrainian collaborators arrested
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: