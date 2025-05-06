All Sections
Ministry of Strategic Industries presents FP-1 long-range drone flying up to 1600 km – photo

Bohdan MiroshnychenkoTuesday, 6 May 2025, 19:54
Long-range FP-1 drone

The long-range FP-1 drone has been demonstrated at an event dedicated to Infantry Day, which was attended by a journalist from Oboronka, part of the Mezha media group.

Source: Mezha, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Information displayed at the stand indicates that the FP-1 drone is designed to strike enemy targets at strategic depth. It can carry a warhead of up to 120 kilograms and has a range of up to 1,600 kilometres. The weight of the warhead likely affects the maximum flight distance.

Long-range FP-1 drone

"This drone is already being produced in very large volumes, and there is considerable interest from partners. This product was developed in Ukraine and scaled up very quickly. This is another thing we can share with our partners," said Anna Hvozdiar, Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries. 

Background: President Zelensky ordered the production of 30,000 long-range drones by 2025 last year. Oboronka reports that the contracting process started in autumn 2024.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

