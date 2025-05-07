All Sections
Two people freed from under rubble in Zaporizhzhia following Russian attack on 6 May – photos, video

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 7 May 2025, 02:16
Two people freed from under rubble in Zaporizhzhia following Russian attack on 6 May – photos, video
Rescue workers operating at the scene. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service has shown the aftermath of the large-scale Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of 6 May, noting that two people have been freed from under the rubble.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Details: Russian forces conducted a large-scale drone attack between 21:55 and 22:20 on 6 May.

The State Emergency Service reported that houses and infrastructure facilities had been damaged.

A residential building was destroyed at one of the locations and a fire broke out covering an area of 50 sq m. Rescue workers freed two people from under the rubble and handed them over to medics.

Quote: "The fire has been extinguished. A search and rescue operation is ongoing. The information on the number of injured is being confirmed."

Details: Firefighters extinguished a fire involving 10 garages over a total area of 200 sq m at another location. More than 10 cars were damaged.

 
Rescue workers operating at the scene
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Firefighter extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Person being freed from under the rubble
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 13 citizens, including one child.

All appropriate services are working at the scene."

