Family who took in 10 cats killed in Russian attack on Kyiv: one cat found alive with burns – video

A family of volunteers was killed in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district as a result of a Russian strike on the night of 6-7 May – an elderly woman who kept ten cats at home and her son.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia (Life) with reference to volunteers from the Kyiv Animal Rescue Group

Details: The Kyiv Animal Rescue Group was called to the scene by a friend of those who were killed in the attack.

The bodies of two people and five cats were found at the scene, and one cat with severe burns was found under the window.

"Outside, under the window, our rescue workers found a live, badly burned cat. It was probably thrown out by the blast wave.

The cat was urgently taken to hospital by the Kyiv Animal Rescue Group with burns over most of his body and severe lung damage," wrote the animal rescuers.

The animal is currently in an oxygen chamber in the clinic's intensive care unit.

"This cat lost his home and family and almost lost his life. Please help us save him. We will be grateful for every donation," added the animal rights activists.

Background: On the night of 6-7 May, eight people, including four children, were injured as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv.

