Kremlin says Putin's 8–10 May ceasefire initiative remains in effect

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 7 May 2025, 13:03
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Photo: RIA Novosti

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Vladimir Putin's initiative to hold a ceasefire on the occasion of the Victory Day in World War II is still in place.

Source: Russian propaganda agency TASS with reference to the press secretary's briefing

Quote from Peskov: "The Russian position on the ceasefire is well known, all instructions have been given, there are no new instructions."

Details: He also added that mobile internet in Moscow was restricted during the days of the World War II Victory Day due to the "dangerous neighbourhood".

"This should be treated with understanding," Putin's spokesman said.

He stressed that the Russian military "is doing everything necessary to ensure the celebration takes place in a calm and peaceful atmosphere."

Peskov also said the Russian authorities do not plan to invite former leaders of foreign countries currently residing in Russia to the parade in Moscow.

