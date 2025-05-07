All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK Intelligence: Russia faces growing budget deficit amid falling oil prices

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 7 May 2025, 15:21
UK Intelligence: Russia faces growing budget deficit amid falling oil prices
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The UK intelligence service has said that the sharp decline in oil prices threatens Russia's ability to finance its planned budget for 2025.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 7 May on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence notes that due to worsening price expectations, the Russian Ministry of Finance has reduced its expected oil and gas revenues by 25%, from 10.94 trillion to 8.32 trillion roubles (from US$135 billion to US$103 billion).

Advertisement:

However, the expected budget deficit has tripled, going from 0.5% to 1.7% of GDP.

Despite this, the intelligence community writes that Russia prioritises high military spending to the detriment of economic stability.

They pointed out that the Russian authorities have increased the prognosis for public spending for 2025 by another 830 billion roubles (about US$10.2 billion).

Advertisement:

The UK intelligence service says that if low oil prices persist, Moscow will likely be forced to use its financial reserves even more to support government spending.

Background:

  • UK intelligence pointed to a trend of further increases in the number of Russian casualties in the war against Ukraine in 2025.
  • The intelligence also described how Russia is recruiting foreigners to join its armed forces to participate in the war it has unleashed against Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones hit two key defence plants in Russia
New German chancellor wants to visit Ukraine soon
Ukraine's Air Force destroyed two ballistic missiles and 81 UAVs launched by Russia
Suspect in execution of Ukrainian POWs receives ministerial post in Russia's North Ossetia – photos
Ukrainian intelligence troops destroy Russian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system with ammunition load – video
Poll shows 47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from US minerals deal
All News
UK
UK reported to be secretly preparing for Russian attack and updating its defence plan
BBC: Bulgarians suspected of spying for Russia in UK visited Parliament at least once
Ukrainian troops to join Victory in Europe Day procession in UK – photos
RECENT NEWS
18:38
Serbian president reaches Moscow, albeit not without trouble – photo
18:05
Vance reveals further US plans to end Russo-Ukrainian war
17:56
Ukraine urges India and Pakistan to show restraint
17:42
Ukrainian drones hit two key defence plants in Russia
17:27
Bank transfers cut off for Moscow residents in preparation for 9 May parade
17:23
Wreckage from Russian UAV falls on Kyiv school grounds
17:23
Self-proclaimed Belarusian president pardons 42 political prisoners ahead of Victory Day
16:49
Estonia to block airspace for leaders heading to Victory Day parade in Moscow
16:48
EXPLAINERWhat challenges did voting for Merz reveal and could it affect support for Ukraine?
15:59
New German chancellor wants to visit Ukraine soon
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: