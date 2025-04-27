UK intelligence reports on how Russia recruits foreigners for war against Ukraine

UK Defence Intelligence has devoted its latest update on the Russo-Ukrainian war to Moscow's recruitment of foreigners for the war against Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence reported that, according to a recent study by Russian media outlet Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories), Russia recruited over 1,500 foreign nationals in Moscow to participate in the war between April 2023 and the end of May 2024.

Advertisement:

The majority of volunteers reportedly came from South and East Asia (771 people), followed by former Soviet republics (523 people) and Africa (72 people).

UK intelligence suggests that the recruitment of foreign nationals into the Russian military is largely unsystematic.

The update emphasises that most are motivated by financial incentives and the potential for Russian citizenship.

Advertisement:

"It is likely that many foreign nationals are recruited through Moscow due to the city's higher signing-on bonuses, and relative international accessibility," the update says.

UK intelligence added that foreigners likely represent only a small proportion of the total number of recruits in the Russian Armed Forces, with the primary focus remaining on domestic recruitment.

"Nonetheless, some recruitment of foreign nationals will almost certainly continue in the medium term as Russia maintains its current recruitment strategy, intended to replace heavy battlefield losses without resorting to a second wave of mobilisation," the update concluded.

Background:

UK Defence Intelligence devoted its previous Russo-Ukrainian war update to Moscow's latest large-scale missile attack on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Centre believes that Russia is continuing its war of attrition, depleting Ukraine's military resources, with no signs of preparations for a potential truce.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!