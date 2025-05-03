All Sections
UK intelligence reports Russia may suffer record losses in war against Ukraine in 2025

Oleh Pavliuk, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 May 2025, 10:34
Stock Photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Intelligence has noted a tendency for the number of Russian losses in the war against Ukraine to continue to grow in 2025.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence has estimated Russia's total losses at around 950,000 dead and wounded since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

However, Russia has lost approximately 160,000 people in the first four months of 2025, based on estimates in the UK intelligence review.

"Should these casualty rates persist for the rest of 2025, this would be the costliest year of the war in terms of Russian personnel, continuing the year-on-year trend of casualty increases," the update says.

The report also notes that Russian losses in April 2025 remain, on average, lower than the "very high daily rates" of late 2024 but "still towards the high end in the overall context of the conflict".

"So far in 2025, Russia has not been able to translate continued heavy losses into significant advances in Ukraine," the update concluded.

Background:

  • Earlier, UK intelligence also described how Russia is recruiting foreigners to join its armed forces to participate in the war it has waged against Ukraine.
  • Meanwhile, the Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Centre believes that Russia is continuing its war of attrition, depleting Ukraine's military resources, with no signs of preparations for a potential truce.

