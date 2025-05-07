Resuming Russian gas imports would be a mistake of historic dimensions, says von der Leyen

The European Union will not allow a return to dependence on Russian gas and oil.

Source: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a European Parliament plenary debate, as reported on the website of the European Commission

Quote: "Some are still saying that we should re-open the tap of Russian gas and oil. This would be a mistake of historic dimensions. [...]

Dependency on Russia is not only bad for our security, but also for our economy. Our energy prices cannot be dictated by a hostile neighbour. [...]

So, we need a final push to phase out Russian fossil fuels."

Details: Von der Leyen expressed support for a new roadmap for a complete withdrawal from Russian energy resources and recalled that Russia has repeatedly proven itself an unreliable supplier.

"Putin has already cut gas flows to Europe in 2006, 2009, 2014, 2021, and throughout the war. How many times before they learn the lesson?" she stressed.

Von der Leyen acknowledged that there has been a recent minor increase in Russian energy imports to Europe, but predicted it would be temporary.

"As we support Ukraine, we must also continue to undermine Russia's ability to wage war. So, it is our core security interest to stop financing Putin's war-chest," she added.

She also recalled that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU was spending €12 billion per month on Russian fossil fuels. Today, that figure has dropped to €1.8 billion per month.

Background:

It was previously reported that the European Commission is considering a legal withdrawal from long-term Russian gas contracts without paying compensation. This would be part of the EU’s plan to completely phase out Russian fossil fuels by 2027, including a possible declaration of force majeure to allow companies to terminate contracts without financial penalties.

Meanwhile, some executives of major EU firms have suggested that imports of Russian gas, including from state-owned Gazprom, could resume.

"If there is a reasonable peace in Ukraine, we could go back to flows of 60 billion cubic metres, maybe 70, annually, including LNG," said Didier Holleaux, Executive Vice-President of France’s Engie Group, in an interview with Reuters.

