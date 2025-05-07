All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Resuming Russian gas imports would be a mistake of historic dimensions, says von der Leyen

Andrii MuravskyiWednesday, 7 May 2025, 15:10
Resuming Russian gas imports would be a mistake of historic dimensions, says von der Leyen
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The European Union will not allow a return to dependence on Russian gas and oil.

Source: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a European Parliament plenary debate, as reported on the website of the European Commission

Quote: "Some are still saying that we should re-open the tap of Russian gas and oil. This would be a mistake of historic dimensions. [...]

Advertisement:

Dependency on Russia is not only bad for our security, but also for our economy. Our energy prices cannot be dictated by a hostile neighbour. [...]

So, we need a final push to phase out Russian fossil fuels."

Details: Von der Leyen expressed support for a new roadmap for a complete withdrawal from Russian energy resources and recalled that Russia has repeatedly proven itself an unreliable supplier.

Advertisement:

"Putin has already cut gas flows to Europe in 2006, 2009, 2014, 2021, and throughout the war. How many times before they learn the lesson?" she stressed.

Von der Leyen acknowledged that there has been a recent minor increase in Russian energy imports to Europe, but predicted it would be temporary.

"As we support Ukraine, we must also continue to undermine Russia's ability to wage war. So, it is our core security interest to stop financing Putin's war-chest," she added.

She also recalled that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU was spending €12 billion per month on Russian fossil fuels. Today, that figure has dropped to €1.8 billion per month.

Background:

  • It was previously reported that the European Commission is considering a legal withdrawal from long-term Russian gas contracts without paying compensation. This would be part of the EU’s plan to completely phase out Russian fossil fuels by 2027, including a possible declaration of force majeure to allow companies to terminate contracts without financial penalties.
  • Meanwhile, some executives of major EU firms have suggested that imports of Russian gas, including from state-owned Gazprom, could resume.
  • "If there is a reasonable peace in Ukraine, we could go back to flows of 60 billion cubic metres, maybe 70, annually, including LNG," said Didier Holleaux, Executive Vice-President of France’s Engie Group, in an interview with Reuters.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiagasimport
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones hit two key defence plants in Russia
New German chancellor wants to visit Ukraine soon
Ukraine's Air Force destroyed two ballistic missiles and 81 UAVs launched by Russia
Suspect in execution of Ukrainian POWs receives ministerial post in Russia's North Ossetia – photos
Ukrainian intelligence troops destroy Russian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system with ammunition load – video
Poll shows 47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from US minerals deal
All News
Russia
Ukraine's Air Force destroyed two ballistic missiles and 81 UAVs launched by Russia
Romania responds to Putin, who blamed Bucharest for war in Ukraine
Suspect in execution of Ukrainian POWs receives ministerial post in Russia's North Ossetia – photos
RECENT NEWS
18:38
Serbian president reaches Moscow, albeit not without trouble – photo
18:05
Vance reveals further US plans to end Russo-Ukrainian war
17:56
Ukraine urges India and Pakistan to show restraint
17:42
Ukrainian drones hit two key defence plants in Russia
17:27
Bank transfers cut off for Moscow residents in preparation for 9 May parade
17:23
Wreckage from Russian UAV falls on Kyiv school grounds
17:23
Self-proclaimed Belarusian president pardons 42 political prisoners ahead of Victory Day
16:49
Estonia to block airspace for leaders heading to Victory Day parade in Moscow
16:48
EXPLAINERWhat challenges did voting for Merz reveal and could it affect support for Ukraine?
15:59
New German chancellor wants to visit Ukraine soon
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: