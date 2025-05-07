New German chancellor wants to visit Ukraine soon

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz plans to visit Ukraine in the near future.

Source: European Pravda; Tagesschau, a German television news service

Details: The trip is currently being coordinated, and Merz said that he wants to "do everything possible within the European Union to ensure a lasting ceasefire after the coming weekend so that a peace agreement with Russia can be concluded".

Advertisement:

The chancellor stressed that there is one main question at the moment: whether Russia is ready to agree to a 30-day ceasefire.

Merz also linked the issue of German security guarantees for Ukraine to the fact that the sides must first agree on a long-term ceasefire in Ukraine.

Merz said it is important that the US remains involved in this process, "as well as in the further provision of security guarantees for Ukraine", and "that the Americans stay in the game".

Advertisement:

The chancellor hopes that the US will "continue to honour its commitments" within NATO and to Ukraine.

Background:

Friedrich Merz first visit as a chancellor was to Paris, which was followed by a visit to Warsaw.

On Friday 9 May, Merz is expected to arrive in Brussels to meet with the president of the European Council and the head of the European Commission.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!