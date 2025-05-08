All Sections
Support Us

Russia has destroyed and damaged over 2,300 medical facilities since February 2022

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 8 May 2025, 02:46
Russia has destroyed and damaged over 2,300 medical facilities since February 2022
Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital destroyed in the Russian attack on 8 July 2024. Photo: Okhmatdyt on Facebook

Russia has damaged and destroyed over 2,300 medical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Source: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

Details: According to updated information from the ministry, Russia has damaged over 2,300 medical infrastructure facilities. Of these, 2,020 have been damaged and 305 destroyed completely.

Medical institutions in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts have suffered the most.

In addition to hospitals, outpatient clinics and maternity wards, Russian forces also systematically target ambulances. A total of 116 ambulances have been damaged, 274 destroyed and another 80 seized since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Quote from the Ministry of Health: "It is important to note that thanks to the coordinated efforts of the state and international partners, 700 medical facilities have been fully repaired and another 312 partially repaired, including critically important hospitals and primary healthcare centres in frontline oblasts.

In total, over 1,000 repaired medical institutions can now receive patients again."

Background: In August 2024, the World Health Organisation confirmed that Russia had conducted 1,940 attacks on Ukraine's medical system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

