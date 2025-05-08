Partisans disrupt communication at military facilities in Russia's Moscow Oblast – photos, video

Partisans from the ATESH resistance movement have claimed that they have disrupted communication at military facilities in Moscow Oblast. [ATESH is a military partisan movement operating in the occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia, created by Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars in September 2022 following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine – ed.]

Source: ATESH on Telegram

Quote: "An ATESH movement agent successfully conducted a sabotage operation in the village of Mogiltsy (Moscow Oblast), destroying equipment at a transformer substation that supplied the region's electrical and telecommunications infrastructure."

Advertisement:

Details: Atesh noted that the disabling of the substation had caused communication disruptions at several important Russian military facilities.

Atesh lists the 629th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment (military unit 51857), the 21st Separate Operational Purpose Brigade (military unit 3641) and a military compound housing units 20007, 03523 and 51084 as those affected.

Advertisement:

Quote: "[Communication] issues were also recorded at the 483rd Military Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation and at a distribution warehouse belonging to the company Sberlogistika, which fulfils contracts for the Russian Defence Ministry.

Communications and power supply disruptions have thrown unit management into chaos and derailed planning and coordination between military facilities."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!