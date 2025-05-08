Over 27,000 applications have been submitted to register of losses caused by Russia's war

To date, 27,500 applications have been submitted to various categories of the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, also known as the Register of Damage for Ukraine (RD4U).

Quote from RD4U Executive Director Markiian Kliuchkovskyi: "Speaking of applications, to date, approximately 27,500 have been submitted in various categories. The largest category is the one that has been open for the longest time, on the destruction of housing. This category is material, where we allow applicants to assess the amount of their losses. We see that in this category, the average claim size is about €60,000-62,000."

Details: Kliuchkovskyi noted that this brings the total value of the losses recorded in these claims to around €1 billion.

Meanwhile, he added that applicants are not asked to estimate their losses in non-material categories.

"We understand that loss of life is not assessed, or missing persons, or any other things," he said. "The assessment of how to determine the amount of compensation in such applications will be carried out by the future compensation commission, which will consider them on their merits."

He stressed that no payments have yet been made under the applications submitted, as the compensation mechanism has not yet been established. Kliuchkovskyi could not predict when the payments might begin but said they should be made soon.

"We're talking about years," he added. "Certainly, we're not talking about months, but years. We hope that it will not take 10 years to start, but rather a year, two, three, maybe five."

He believes that much depends on the political and geopolitical situation.

Kliuchkovskyi added that the second round of formal negotiations on establishing a compensation mechanism will take place in The Hague next week.

Quote: "The roadmap for this process envisages its conclusion by the end of next year. Then we will wait for ratification and hope that in 2026 it will enter into force, and, accordingly, the commission will start working."

Background:

The Agreement on the Register of Damage for Ukraine was adopted in May 2023 at the Council of Europe Summit in Iceland. Kliuchkovskyi has been appointed Executive Director of the Hague-based RD4U.

The Register marks the first step towards creating a mechanism to provide compensation for those affected by the war. It has been joined by 43 states and the European Union.

Initially, the RD4U allowed claims to be filed for the death or disappearance of a close family member, as well as for damage or destruction of residential property.

