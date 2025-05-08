All Sections
Russians drop aerial bomb on high-rise building in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast: 12 wounded, woman trapped under rubble – photo

Iryna BalachukThursday, 8 May 2025, 08:45
Russians drop aerial bomb on high-rise building in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast: 12 wounded, woman trapped under rubble – photo
Aftermath of the Russian strike on Kostiantynivka. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

At least 12 civilians have been wounded and one more person is believed to be trapped under rubble following a Russian strike on a residential high-rise building in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 7 May.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "On 7 May at 22:50, Russian troops attacked Kostiantynivka using a FAB-250 aerial bomb. The weapon targeted an apartment building. Three men aged 46, 47 and 74 and a 47-year-old woman were wounded in the airstrike. They were diagnosed with blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, concussion and hypothermia. Eight more civilians aged 41 to 75 suffered minor injuries."

Aftermath of the Russian strike on Kostiantynivka
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: It is reported that the people were rescued by the emergency services. All of them received medical treatment.

"Another woman is believed to be trapped under the rubble," the prosecutor's office added.

Three apartment buildings and a shop were damaged in the city.

