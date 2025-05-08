All Sections
Chinese soldiers to march on Red Square at Victory Day parade

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 8 May 2025, 11:04
Chinese soldiers to march on Red Square at Victory Day parade
Marching Chinese soldiers. Stock photo: Getty Images

Chinese military personnel will take part in the parade on Red Square in Moscow on Victory Day. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

Source: Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin during closed-door talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on 8 May, as reported by Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Details: Putin said that the parade formation of Chinese military personnel will be the largest among all foreign military contingents that will take part in the military parade in Moscow on 9 May.

Quote from Putin: "Together with our Chinese friends, we firmly stand guard over historical truth, defend the memory of those years and counter modern manifestations of neo-Nazism and militarism."

Background:

  • In February 2022, Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine under mythical propaganda slogans about "demilitarisation and denazification".
  • By committing war crimes against civilians in many occupied Ukrainian cities, the Russians contributed to the emergence of a new term – "Ruscism".
  • In a video address on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism on 8 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the parade of fear on Red Square in Russia would feature columns of tanks, marching formations of killers and a disguised crowd.

