Eurostat: EU imported goods worth €24.5bn from Ukraine over past year

The European Union exported goods worth €42.8 billion to Ukraine last year and imported €24.5 billion.

Source: European Statistical Office (Eurostat)

Details: The main export goods were mineral fuels (€6.8 billion), electrical equipment (€4.3 billion) and machinery (€4.2 billion) in 2024.

Exports increased by 9.4% and imports to the EU by 7% compared to 2023.

It is noted that mineral fuel exports increased the most, by €4.1 billion, compared to 2021. This is due to the fact that previous imports of these fuels from Russia and Belarus have declined and have been partially replaced by imports from the EU.

Ukraine's main imports to the EU were agricultural products in 2024. These included cereals worth €4.4 billion, animal or vegetable fats and oils (€3.1 billion), and oilseeds and related products (€2.5 billion).

Imports of cereals increased by €2.7 billion, animal or vegetable fats and oils by €1 billion, and oilseeds and their derivatives by €1.1 billion compared to 2021.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that the exports of maize seeds from Ukraine to the EU increased more than 30 times in 2024 compared to 2021 and reached the record level of US$115 million.

It was noted that this result amounted to 93.8% of the total amount of domestic seeds exported last year (US$122.6 million).

France was the main importer of seed maize produced in Ukraine, purchasing 9,700 tonnes of it last year for a customs value of US$26.1 million.

Ukraine also made significant deliveries of seed maize to other EU countries: Austria – 9,200 tonnes (US$23.8 million); Romania – 9,100 tonnes (US$23.4 million); Hungary – 7,700 tonnes (US$23.8 million); Germany – 3,200 tonnes (US$7 million); and Croatia – 1,300 tonnes (US$3.1 million).

Ukraine also exported seeds of other agricultural crops: wheat (1092 tonnes), rye seeds (856 tonnes), barley (368 tonnes), sunflower seeds (268 tonnes), soybeans (30 tonnes), sorghum (29 tonnes), and buckwheat (23 tonnes). This brought in about US$4.3 million in revenue from their sale, which is at the level of 2022 and 2023.

