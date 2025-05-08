Ukrainian Special Operations Forces capture Russian soldiers behind enemy lines – video

A patch taken from one of the Russian POWs. Photo: Screenshot

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) have released footage showing how soldiers from one of their units captured six Russian servicemen during a special mission behind Russian lines.

Source: press service for Special Operations Forces

Details: The timing and location of the successful SOF operation in the Russian rear have not been disclosed.

SOF servicemen in camouflage suits approached the Russian positions undetected. After a brief exchange of fire, the Russian group became disoriented and retreated into a dugout.

Without losing the spark, the Ukrainian soldiers came close to the dugout and firmly ordered the Russians to throw out their weapons and crawl out one by one. The SOF press service notes that the Ukrainians made it clear the dugout was under fire control and any further resistance was pointless.

Quote: "There was no resistance. The occupiers hesitated at first but then left the dugout one by one."

The operators immediately searched the soldiers of Russia’s 34th Brigade for weapons and obtained information about other enemy positions.

‘Glory to Ukraine, guys! It’s all right. You’ll live; don’t be afraid. We have no reason to kill you,’ said one of the SOF soldiers."

