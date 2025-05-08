All Sections
Zelensky hopes newly elected Pope Leo XIV will support achievement of just peace

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 8 May 2025, 21:11
Zelensky hopes newly elected Pope Leo XIV will support achievement of just peace
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated Pope Leo XIV, 69-year-old American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, on his election.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "I sincerely congratulate Pope Leo XIV on his election to the chair of St Peter and the beginning of his pontificate.

Ukraine highly appreciates the Holy See's consistent position on compliance with international law, condemnation of the Russian Federation's military aggression against Ukraine, and protection of the rights of innocent civilians."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that at this crucial moment for Ukraine, Ukrainians hope for further moral and spiritual support from the Vatican for Ukraine's efforts to restore justice and achieve lasting peace.

"I wish His Holiness Leo XIV wisdom, inspiration, and spiritual and physical strength in fulfilling his sacred mission," the president said.

Background: The 69-year-old American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected the new Pope, taking the papal name Leo XIV.

Pope
"Best conversation of all", says Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump in Rome
Zelenskyy and his wife arrive in Rome
Zelenskyy may be unable to attend Pope Francis's funeral, but Ukraine will be represented
