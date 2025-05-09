Xi Jinping supports Putin's position on war against Ukraine

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has expressed support for Russia, described Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin as an ally in building a new world order and confirmed their joint position on the war against Ukraine during his visit to Moscow on 8 May.

Source: Reuters, citing a statement from Xi Jinping

Details: In a joint statement following talks, Xi Jinping and Putin stated that the war in Ukraine could only be resolved by removing its "root causes". Such formulation clearly echoes key Russian propaganda messages used by the Kremlin to justify the launch of the full-scale war, including the threat of NATO expansion, discrimination against Russian-speaking people and the suppression of the Russian language, culture and media in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Xi's participation – and the joint statement aligning China with Russia's view of the conflict – provide Putin with an important boost as Russia comes under pressure from the United States to end the war."

Details: Xi Jinping also stated that Russia and China should "be true friends of steel that have been through a hundred trials by fire".

Furthermore, Xi Jinping and Putin pledged to strengthen coordination in all areas, including military, and to "decisively counter Washington's course of 'dual containment'" of China and Russia. They also expressed their intention to personally oversee key areas of cooperation and to increase trade and investment by 2030.

Advertisement:

For reference: Xi Jinping and Putin have met dozens of times and signed a "no-limits partnership" in February 2022, less than three weeks before Putin sent his troops into Ukraine. China is Russia's largest trading partner and has provided Moscow with economic support, helping Russia cope with Western sanctions.

Background:

On the evening of 7 May, it was reported that Xi Jinping had arrived in Moscow to attend the 9 May parade.

Chinese military personnel will take part in the parade on Red Square in Moscow on Victory Day. Putin said that the parade formation of Chinese military personnel would be the largest among all foreign military contingents. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!