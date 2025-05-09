All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Xi Jinping supports Putin's position on war against Ukraine

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 9 May 2025, 02:48
Xi Jinping supports Putin's position on war against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Photo: Getty Images

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has expressed support for Russia, described Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin as an ally in building a new world order and confirmed their joint position on the war against Ukraine during his visit to Moscow on 8 May.

Source: Reuters, citing a statement from Xi Jinping

Details: In a joint statement following talks, Xi Jinping and Putin stated that the war in Ukraine could only be resolved by removing its "root causes". Such formulation clearly echoes key Russian propaganda messages used by the Kremlin to justify the launch of the full-scale war, including the threat of NATO expansion, discrimination against Russian-speaking people and the suppression of the Russian language, culture and media in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Xi's participation – and the joint statement aligning China with Russia's view of the conflict – provide Putin with an important boost as Russia comes under pressure from the United States to end the war."

Details: Xi Jinping also stated that Russia and China should "be true friends of steel that have been through a hundred trials by fire".

Furthermore, Xi Jinping and Putin pledged to strengthen coordination in all areas, including military, and to "decisively counter Washington's course of 'dual containment'" of China and Russia. They also expressed their intention to personally oversee key areas of cooperation and to increase trade and investment by 2030.

Advertisement:

For reference: Xi Jinping and Putin have met dozens of times and signed a "no-limits partnership" in February 2022, less than three weeks before Putin sent his troops into Ukraine. China is Russia's largest trading partner and has provided Moscow with economic support, helping Russia cope with Western sanctions.

Background: 

  • On the evening of 7 May, it was reported that Xi Jinping had arrived in Moscow to attend the 9 May parade.
  • Chinese military personnel will take part in the parade on Red Square in Moscow on Victory Day. Putin said that the parade formation of Chinese military personnel would be the largest among all foreign military contingents. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ChinaRussiaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Hungary expels two Ukrainian diplomats, accusing them of espionage
Ukraine sees second day without Shahed drones, but Russia bombs Sumy even during Victory Day parade
Banner mocking Putin as "Putler" displayed at Estonia-Russia border on Russia's Victory Day
New German foreign minister arrives in Ukraine
Vance: Russia can't expect to be given territory it hasn't conquered yet
Zelenskyy: Trump confirms that he wants war to end
All News
China
Putin and Xi Jinping sign agreement to deepen strategic partnership between Russia and China
Putin asks Xi Jinping to build factories in Russia: China refrains for now
Chinese soldiers to march on Red Square at Victory Day parade
RECENT NEWS
16:54
Hungary expels two Ukrainian diplomats, accusing them of espionage
16:31
Nordic countries invite Ukraine to expand partnership
16:11
EU to allocate €1bn from profits of Russian assets for arms orders from Ukrainian defence industry
16:07
EXPLAINERHow the "British Trump's" party won local elections and what it means
15:56
EU drafts plan B and C amid Hungary's veto of Ukraine's accession, says bloc's diplomacy chief
14:59
Ukrainian and European diplomats reveal details of tribunal for Russian leadership
14:25
EU high representative hopes for decision from tribunal for Russian aggression in 2026
14:18
European diplomats issue joint statement in Lviv on Special Tribunal for Russian aggression
13:49
Macron after call with Trump: We are ready to act decisively if Russia does not cease fire
13:19
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast non-stop: woman killed
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: